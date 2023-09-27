Using iPhone 15 Pro Max with Insta360 Gimbal

maverick786us
I will get my iPhone 15 Pro max by next week (unless there is a delay with the supply ). I was looking for a gimble in which I can mount SSD, so that I can directly record those videos on to SSD, with ease. I found Insta360 is perfectly designed for iPhone 15 Pro Max, it has a launch app for iPhone on button click and Insta360 app makes capturing footage and images with the gimbal easy, though the experience is slightly better on an iPhone than on an Android phone. This is mostly thanks to the quick-open feature available to iPhones mentioned above.
And I was thinking of mounting this SSD holder with the gimbal, just like the way this gentleman did it in this video.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-F7hD4yyEo
There are some doubts with this setup.
1. Is this SSD holder built to be mounted on Insta360 Gimble, or do I need some additional equipment to mount it?
2. I want to record Super ProRes video @ 60FPS, directly on to the SSD, while Insta360 inbuilt photo app that runs through auto mode, will it reset the video settings, every time I open it?
