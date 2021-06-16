Using ionic wind for airflow?

I was watching a Linus video where he had this huge passive heatsink on the back of a motherboard and noted how the airflow caused by him simply nudging it slightly caused a considerable amount of heat dissipation ().Noctua is releasing a fanless passive cooling solution:But it runs hot. The weak point in all of these is the giant heatsink is great... but no airflow just cripples it.That got me thinking. We had MIT release a plane that moved using basically no moving parts:Why has this air current generation method not made it into passive cooling? Just a tiny amount of airflow would make a gigantic difference, and it should be much quieter than any moving fan, so... why hasn't it? I'm just a layman in the scientific field so maybe I just don't understand amount of energy required to generate an air current... but size wise each of the elements in the MIT plane seemed pretty thin. And it's not like it takes much airflow to make a gigantic difference.