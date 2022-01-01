Using Geforce drivers on Quadro?

I just picked up a laptop that has a Quadro K4100M in it (Kepler based, GK104). Currently I have the latest Quadro drivers (v426) installed, and everything works fine.



The last time I used a workstation GPU in one of my personal computers was years ago when I used a FireGL card, and back then you could get a significant performance increase in games by modding it to use Radeon drivers instead of the stock FireGL drivers. IIRC it was just a matter of modding the INF file and subbing in the device ID for the FireGL card into an entry for a similar Radeon card.



Now with this Quadro, I wonder if there would be any benefit in trying to do something similar? Other mobile GPUs like the Geforce 680M were also based on Kepler GK104, so I it seems like the INF mod might still be possible. I'm just curious if it would even be worth the effort compared to just continuing to use the Quadro drivers, or if it would even work at all.