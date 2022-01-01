Using Geforce drivers on Quadro?

GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
10,586
I just picked up a laptop that has a Quadro K4100M in it (Kepler based, GK104). Currently I have the latest Quadro drivers (v426) installed, and everything works fine.

The last time I used a workstation GPU in one of my personal computers was years ago when I used a FireGL card, and back then you could get a significant performance increase in games by modding it to use Radeon drivers instead of the stock FireGL drivers. IIRC it was just a matter of modding the INF file and subbing in the device ID for the FireGL card into an entry for a similar Radeon card.

Now with this Quadro, I wonder if there would be any benefit in trying to do something similar? Other mobile GPUs like the Geforce 680M were also based on Kepler GK104, so I it seems like the INF mod might still be possible. I'm just curious if it would even be worth the effort compared to just continuing to use the Quadro drivers, or if it would even work at all.
 
L

lopoetve

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
32,118
IIRC, having had one of those not long ago, the only real difference is that you have to wait for the WHQL drivers for a release - they're otherwise identical (plus some added precision options for Quadro). Performance is the same now for a given driver release.

Again, this is IIRC - I did that testing... 2? 3 years ago? With the same chip. I'll wait for others to chime in though too.
 
TeeJayHoward

TeeJayHoward

Limpness Supreme
Joined
Feb 8, 2005
Messages
11,216
I know it's not a Quadro, but my Radeon W5700 (PRO/Workstation) card has no performance benefit modifying Adrenalin drivers to pretend it's a RX 5700/XT/etc. I imagine it's probably similar with nVidia cards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top