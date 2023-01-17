Using DDR5 with XMP profiles on AM5?

There are a lot more DDR5 kits with XMP profiles than DDR5 kits with EXPO or dual XMP/EXPO right now. What are the advantages / disadvantages to going with an XMP only kit on AM5?



The specific kit I have my eye on is a G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 64GB DDR5 6000 CL32 kit which looks like the most flexible 64GB kit right now - good performance, low profile for good sff compatibility if I want to go that route in the future without buying new RAM and no RGB that requires invasive software if I want to disable it later (F5-6000J3238G32GX2-RS5K). I would be using it in an Asus B650E-I board with a 7950X (or 7950X3d).



EDIT: Buildzoid highlighted this specific kit as Hynix M-die so hopefully it'll handle being clocked up higher if needed and will last me a cpu upgrade or two.