Using Cool Edit Pro 2.1 (~20 year old program) to record Vinyl.

About 15 years ago I made 24-bit 96kHz FLAC recordings of all of my Vinyl records. At the time, I did this using the nice analog inputs on my EMU 0404 PCI Soundcard and used Cool Edit Pro 2.1 on the software side. For a good handful of years afterward, I also made it a point to try to make a digital recording the first time I played any new Vinyl Record that I bought. In more recent years, I got more lazy, and have used Streaming more exclusively instead of buying CDs or Vinyl. The lossless recordings of those Vinyl records that I made years ago turned out great and still get used reasonably often.
Recently, a family member cleared out some storage and came across a bunch of old Vinyl records that have sentimental value to them, etc. They would like for me to essentially repeat what I did 15 years ago. They don't actually have a working record player, and would also like to listen in the car, etc. My record player still works fine. On the hardware side, I would be using the Analog Inputs on my Creative X-Fi Titanium HD, which should be up to the task and at least as good as the analog inputs on the EMU 0404 PCI that I had used before. The question is, what should I use on the software side?
I could simply install Cool Edit Pro 2.1 again, for free; the exact same program that I used 15 years ago, and use it again. Despite it being a nearly 20 year old program, it worked well before, and I can't think of any reason why it wouldn't get the job done again. It supports high resolution audio, lossless codecs, ASIO, etc. Not long after Cool Edit Pro 2.1 was released, it was bought by Adobe and became Adobe Audition. Would it make sense to
buy subscribe to the latest version of Adobe Audition? I hate Adobe and their subscription pricing models, but if there are tangible advantages then maybe it's worth it. Is there another program that I should look into?
