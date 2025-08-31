Using Computers Wrong and Loving It -- Minimalization Blog

Hello all. This is a post to notate my steps along the way towards my ultimate goal of a dead silent bedroom/office, with servers making shrieking noises in the attic, leaving my space the ultimate place to use my Sterling Audio ST151.In order to do this, I am willing to trim the fat, as it were.Up until about 2016 I had a pentium 4 with a nvidia 7900GTX, jumping up to an AMD 955BE, then a 1st gen i7, and eventually migrating to mac pros and landing on a 6,1. However, throughout all of this I have basically been able to do everything everyone else has. I played skyrim, I played Deus Ex Mankind Divided, even though my tech was old and horrible.I still learned how to carry on.Now I have a good number of options, but most of them make too much heat. Its quite something that I can genuinely say my powermac G5 is better to use power wise than most X79 hardware, and almost anything newer than X99. I even had a 3900X based build when the chips were new, massive waste of money I basically threw the damn thing out. Barely sold it.Since my 6,1 is going to be used elsewhere, what are we looking at here?Well, I have 2 tablets I am going to start using, along side a macbook pro whenever I can stop being fat and get my moms ipad good to go. (IDK what I am doing with that yet)So, the tablets on deck:Dell 7525Intel Core m7 6y75500GB WD Black Dram Cache SSD (PCIe 4 3D NAND)8GB RamIntel HD 515 UMAMicrosoft Surface 3Atom Z8700 (its literally a harvard CPU)4GB RameMMC 128GBI don't care about its GPU (HD4000? Actually decent UMA)This one has a penAnd the macbooki7 3820MQ16GBNvidia 650MSamsung 850 EVO SATAMac OS 14 + LinuxThese are near silent machines that use little to no power, but are great for what I will be doing.The 7525 will be used as a media dump machine, for the most part. Anything I record on camera, dumps to the 7525, goes to the editting pipeline. However, I DO know that this tablet is capable of streaming, so when the time comes that livestreams are go, it will be used to stream to the broadcast hub, which will record to the NAS and stream out to the hosts.The surface will be used to do stuff off screen, but on stream.And the Macbook will be extra oomph just in case. Has an OK Mic, so if I do an interview, the macbook will sound good to the other person, and piping audio out to my sound stack will be easy.But thats later.First off, the 7525 is already ready to go. I need to move data from my 6,1, where I am typing this right now, then basically I swap a monitor for a tablet stand and nothing basically changes.The thing is how long will this last? Anyone wanna take bets?Each tablet has minimal amounts of ram, and will be purposely choking on themselves the entire time. As I run into nonsense, or find cool stuff, I'll post here. Since I think I am not teh only one doing this right now, maybe my efforts will be handy to someone else.