Using ARC on old hardware for encoding / 2D-only?

Stuffing an A380 in a random FX or Zen1 box sounds enticing for a cheap recording/streaming system that avoids NV drivers and the audio latency issues they can cause but I'm confused as to the actual real-world limitations of Arc on old chipsets.

Is encoding / transcoding (including realtime 4K60) affected by lack of ReBAR and using, say, PCIe 2.0?

Do DX11-accelerated 2D apps (OBS, video players with effects/overlay, etc) work acceptably without ReBAR?



I've seen various anecdotes around but not much detail, anyone here have experience using one on older platforms for exclusively non-gaming, non-3D content creation stuff?