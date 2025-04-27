Using 5G sim for a 4G device?

Hello
I have a 5G sim that i want to use in a 4G device.
Obviously the 5G sim can work as a 4G sim when inserted in the 4G device but i want to achieve 5G speed in the 4G device.
Is there any solution for that?
I was thinking something like a tiny USB-C module to insert tue sim and then connect it to that device
OR
maybe a tiny 5G module that is working as a router and hotspot.
OR
a software solution
In case of a hardware device, it really needs to be the tiniest possible.
Any suggestions, please?
Thank you
