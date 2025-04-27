  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Using 5G sim for a 4G device?

C

colore

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 18, 2010
Messages
409
Hello

I have a 5G sim that i want to use in a 4G device.

Obviously the 5G sim can work as a 4G sim when inserted in the 4G device but i want to achieve 5G speed in the 4G device.

Is there any solution for that?

I was thinking something like a tiny USB-C module to insert tue sim and then connect it to that device
OR
maybe a tiny 5G module that is working as a router and hotspot.
OR
a software solution

In case of a hardware device, it really needs to be the tiniest possible.

Any suggestions, please?

Thank you
 
colore said:
Obviously the 5G sim can work as a 4G sim when inserted in the 4G device but i want to achieve 5G speed in the 4G device.

Is there any solution for that?
Click to expand...

Buy a 5G device :p I mean, you can use an external 5G modem/hotspot/thingie if you really want (and the carrier doesn't need you on a different plan with a different sim), but that's going to mean carrying and charging two devices and it'll be silly.
 
Get a 5g hotspot? There is no way to make a 4G phone/hotspot work at 5G speeds. The modem is physically incapable of the speeds, it's not a software issue.

Well, I say that, but even if you somehow overclocked a 4G modem, you would then also have to reprogram it to be able to speak the same language as other 5G modems, support all their features, and the various transmit frequencies (which are different from 4G, 3G, LTE, edge, etc).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top