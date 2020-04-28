Used SAS Drives for Dell Server

R

Rock&Roll

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 22, 2000
Messages
1,883
Wanted to do a sanity check with everyone here. Trying to discern if I'm a dumbass for buying used SAS drives for my home NAS.

Between the absurd price of new NAS drives and the recent SMR drama, I wound up buying 8pc of HUS726060ALS640 from an ebay seller. These are recycled / refurbished pulls from decommissioned servers.

Now, I'm new to buying used drives and I guess I imagined some pretty clean specimens. However, you can tell these were stored & handled somewhat roughly between old server to now. Labels are scratched / gouged a bit. One drive has a substantial dent over the voice coil area. I attached photos of the two worst examples. The rest of the drives aren't as bad.

That said, I've loaded them in my new/used T620 server. All drives spin up. SMART reports no errors. I've put in them in a RAID-10 with the H710 adapter. They passed a slow initialization and consistency check.

I figure, despite some dings and dents, the drive are working and I should move forward with putting them to use. I will be pulling the H710 and putting the drives on a JBOD HBA to use with freenas.

Given the light-duty home-use case these drives will need to endure for the next few years, should I have any reservations running them?

Obviously, external backups are in place either way.
 

Attachments

R

ryan_975

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
14,473
As long as I had a decent back up strategy, I wouldn't have any problem running them into the ground.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top