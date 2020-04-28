Used SAS Drives for Dell Server

Wanted to do a sanity check with everyone here. Trying to discern if I'm a dumbass for buying used SAS drives for my home NAS.



Between the absurd price of new NAS drives and the recent SMR drama, I wound up buying 8pc of HUS726060ALS640 from an ebay seller. These are recycled / refurbished pulls from decommissioned servers.



Now, I'm new to buying used drives and I guess I imagined some pretty clean specimens. However, you can tell these were stored & handled somewhat roughly between old server to now. Labels are scratched / gouged a bit. One drive has a substantial dent over the voice coil area. I attached photos of the two worst examples. The rest of the drives aren't as bad.



That said, I've loaded them in my new/used T620 server. All drives spin up. SMART reports no errors. I've put in them in a RAID-10 with the H710 adapter. They passed a slow initialization and consistency check.



I figure, despite some dings and dents, the drive are working and I should move forward with putting them to use. I will be pulling the H710 and putting the drives on a JBOD HBA to use with freenas.



Given the light-duty home-use case these drives will need to endure for the next few years, should I have any reservations running them?



Obviously, external backups are in place either way.