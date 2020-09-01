Used m.2 drive issues?

I bought a couple 970 Evo m.2's on marketplace. Deal was almost to good to pass. They said they upgraded that they work fine. Well I remove my WD Black to try them out. First one didn't detect, removed cleaned still nothing. Started to worry and so I tried the other it worked perfect. Before getting ahold of the seller I try the other one more time. Now it works perfect. I even removed and reinstalled and it still works.



I can't really message them with it now working. Read and writes are good on both, crystaldisk shows good health. I'm not familiar with m.2 drives is it common to have seating issues? Should I be worried something is wrong with it? Thanks