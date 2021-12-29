Used 2080ti BIOS Weirdness

TheGardenTool
I acquired a used 2080ti and through a couple hours of Furmark and Unigine Benchmarks it seems stable. Clocks appear to work as they should. I think Fan went up to 60% max and temp hit 88C before seeing clock throttling which appears to be what I should expect with the card based on my limited knowledge and quick searching. But I did notice some strangeness with the BIOS according to what I could find one TPU.
The model is an Asus 2080ti Turbo. Seems like it's a reference board with a Blower Style fan. TPU has a BIOS revision 90.02.0B.00.BB for this particular model listed as seen here https://www.techpowerup.com/vgabios/204087/asus-rtx2080ti-11264-180910. GPU-Z is saying the BIOS on the card is BIOS 90.02.17.00.B2. The only reference I could find on TPU is to an unverified BIOS listing here https://www.techpowerup.com/vgabios/209546/209546 that also lists it as from a different Asus model. The Model Name and Device ID as reported by GPU-Z is also matching the unverified BIOS link. Some more weirdness is the SHA1 hash doesn't line up to what I got from Powershell when I dumped the BIOS off the card to either the original BIOS or that unverified listing. Not seeing any other BIOS downloads available from Asus for the card so don't think that's it.
What can I try to use to figure out what's been changed from the original BIOS? Been awhile since I've used an nVidia card. I believe I used nvFlash to flash a GTX 780 years ago to increase the power limit, but don't remember or recall if it was possible or simple to try to tell what changes were between the BIOS files with it.
Primarily just wanting to make sure there is not some power limiting going on if the card was used for mining in the past. I suppose I should also just consider flashing it back to what the original BIOS should have been as reported by TPU anyway.
