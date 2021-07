Use HDMI out for audio only?

As others have said, you need a video signal of some kind since audio data is transmitted during the vblank period. It can be blank (blackburst) but there's no way to make video cards do it. There's not really any good option for "HDMI as audio only" for computers. I wish you could tell video cards to do that, but you can't.It is actually something I've spend a lot of time on and there's no good long term solution, so eventually I'm going to just ditch my AVR and replace it with an RME card and redo things with pro speakers.Right now there are two solutions I know of to be able to do HDMI audio without having to have a video out on your computer:1) An Auzentech HTHD card. You have to give it a video source to get sync, but you can use a DVD/blu-ray player, signal generator, or whatever else you like. Works well actually and is what I do... but they stopped selling those cards some time ago, and also stopped with drivers. So not a long term solution.2) Get a MOTU HD Express/HDX-SDI. They are video capture/output devices. However they know how to do a blackburst signal and do audio over HDMI when there's no video signal. Works great for professional ASIO applications, but it doesn't have surround support for Windows programs, just stereo, because of the way it enumerates its output. Also expensive.As a practical matter there is little, if any, perceptible quality difference between DTS Connect over optical and LPCM over HDMI, even on very high end systems. So unless you are insane like me and want to go to great lengths to try and make it all work, just use DTS and call it good.If your motherboard supports it, you can use that for most things. If not Creative makes a cheap unit that'll do the trick. This one can also route speakers to the S/PDIF out which is necessary for some stupid games (looking at your Assassin's Creed) to do surround sound because they don't recognize the digital output as surround. They also make a more expensive internal unit that'll do the trick and has ASIO support and such if you wish that.