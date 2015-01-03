Use HDMI out for audio only?

Colonel Sanders said: Edit: I put in an order for a Sound Blaster Z from Amazon. Screw the crappy onboard stuff. Click to expand...

Not that you need the info since you ordered this, but since you asked:What you do is have a look at the format in advanced playback options. If you have Dolby Digital or DTS support, you'll be able to set it there. It will then handle all the encoding and such. However you'll notice two small issues:1) Playback takes a second to start. When there's no sound being sent to the card, it stops the encoding stream, and when it restarts, there's some time for the AVR to get the decoding going. So you get a tiny bit cut off of the start of things.2) Some programs are dumb and don't recognize it as a surround output. They look at it and say "Oh S/PDIF is stereo, I set stereo mode!" and won't change.So what you can do with your fancy SB card is find an option, I can't remember where it is on the new ones, that redirects the speaker outs to S/PDIF and does encoding. Then you play sounds to the speakers, which you set to surround of course, and that gets taken and encoded and sent out of the S/PDIF ports. This makes stupid programs happy.