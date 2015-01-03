Use HDMI out for audio only?

Colonel Sanders
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2001
- Messages
- 4,758
Hey everyone,
I have a 780 Ti hooked up to a BenQ XL2720Z which has DP and HDMI connections. The DP is going direct to my PC, and the HDMI goes from my PC to my Pioneer AVR then to the HDMI input on the monitor.
The idea is I game on my PC at 144hz goodness, and use my 5.1 setup pumped through the AVR, which sounds amazing. I can also select the BenQ's HDMI port when I want to use my PS4 or Xbox.
That all works fine, the problem is that in order to put sound through the AVR, Windows wants me to have it also selected as a display. If I deselect as a display in the Nvidia Control Panel, then I also lose it as an audio output option.
Does anyone know if there is a way to "turn off" a display in Nvidia Control panel while keeping the HDMI audio?
edit: At the very least, is it possible to simply "seperate" a second display so that the mouse or keyboard can't access it without a specific shortcut or something? Cloning doesn't work because Windows then forces the drawing of animations and scrolling to 60hz to match the HDMI output.
I have a 780 Ti hooked up to a BenQ XL2720Z which has DP and HDMI connections. The DP is going direct to my PC, and the HDMI goes from my PC to my Pioneer AVR then to the HDMI input on the monitor.
The idea is I game on my PC at 144hz goodness, and use my 5.1 setup pumped through the AVR, which sounds amazing. I can also select the BenQ's HDMI port when I want to use my PS4 or Xbox.
That all works fine, the problem is that in order to put sound through the AVR, Windows wants me to have it also selected as a display. If I deselect as a display in the Nvidia Control Panel, then I also lose it as an audio output option.
Does anyone know if there is a way to "turn off" a display in Nvidia Control panel while keeping the HDMI audio?
edit: At the very least, is it possible to simply "seperate" a second display so that the mouse or keyboard can't access it without a specific shortcut or something? Cloning doesn't work because Windows then forces the drawing of animations and scrolling to 60hz to match the HDMI output.
Last edited: