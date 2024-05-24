Use G-Wolves Hati cable for Razer Viper v3 pro mouse?

My G-Wolves Hati mouse came with an extra cable that looks like this:
cable-jpg.jpg


My Razer Viper v3 pro is wireless but it can't be used wired because the cable is super stiff and heavy. It appears to be a regular USB-A to USB-C cable though. I'm wondering if I can easily change the end of the Hati cable to USB-C so I can use it with the Viper?

Something like this? https://www.ebay.com/itm/5Pcs-Mini-...DIP-Socket-Connector-180-Degree-/180974566489

I don't know what the end of the Hati cable is called; "female 5 pin connector"? I can't find anything for "female 5 pin to usb c connector".
 
