Use ddWRT or OpenWRT for increased security?

Will be starting a new job, remote work with a Chinese company that requires the use of WeChat and in the contract it literally says they spy on you.

I'm using an Asus router and looking to increase security.

Do you guys think flashing to either ddWRT or OpenWRT would be a good move to protect the router from viruses and vulnerabilities?

Thanks.
 
