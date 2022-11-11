USB type A + Type C ports: what brands are good (or bad?)

philb2

May 26, 2021
I hope this is the right forum for this question.

Friend just asked me (his "IT guy friend") about adding an adapter card to his PC for 2 or more A and at least C ports. I did some searching, but it's impossible (for me at least ...) to figure out the answer to his question. Does he have to spend over $100, or can he get something decent for say $50? His favorite store is Best Buy, but he will buy from Amazon if necessary.
 
Jul 11, 2001
What is his goal exactly? Does he have any devices that can actually make use of USB 3.2 or USB 4? Or does he just need more ports overall? If his computer already has USB 3.0 ports and he isn't doing anything too special then he could probably just get a USB 3.0 hub, and I'm sure that you could find one with both USB-A and USB-C ports. It's also possible that his motherboard might have unused USB 3.0 headers.
 
philb2

May 26, 2021
GotNoRice said:
What is his goal exactly? Does he have any devices that can actually make use of USB 3.2 or USB 4? Or does he just need more ports overall? If his computer already has USB 3.0 ports and he isn't doing anything too special then he could probably just get a USB 3.0 hub, and I'm sure that you could find one with both USB-A and USB-C ports. It's also possible that his motherboard might have unused USB 3.0 headers.
Well, to be totally honest, he "must have" these new ports. I'm not sure of his existing rig, but he said that he is running now on USB ports. Also he recently bought an OWC drive dock, which uses USB C, etc. I'm not saying that his reasoning is right, but it's his money. And fortunately, he will do the install himself. Another friend got an SSD to upgrade his laptop, and I had to do that install.
 
