USB type A + Type C ports: what brands are good (or bad?)

I hope this is the right forum for this question.
Friend just asked me (his "IT guy friend") about adding an adapter card to his PC for 2 or more A and at least C ports. I did some searching, but it's impossible (for me at least ...) to figure out the answer to his question. Does he have to spend over $100, or can he get something decent for say $50? His favorite store is Best Buy, but he will buy from Amazon if necessary.
