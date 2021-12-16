USB sound device with 5.1 optical out for a Mac?

what mac mini? the two i have have built in optical.Can anybody recommend a USB sound card that has a 5.1 optical output and Mac compatible that isn't crazy expensive? The headphone jack on my Mac Mini puts out a nasty low frequency tone and I just want to bypass it for the time being.
ah, havent been hands on with one yet. i guess they figure hdmi is good enough. oh! thats another option, depending how its hooked up, you can get one of those hdmi optical audio extractor things.It's an M1 model. Great device, but lacking in connectivity