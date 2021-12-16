USB sound device with 5.1 optical out for a Mac?

S

Superjoe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 20, 2008
Messages
1,216
Can anybody recommend a USB sound card that has a 5.1 optical output and Mac compatible that isn't crazy expensive? The headphone jack on my Mac Mini puts out a nasty low frequency tone and I just want to bypass it for the time being.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
34,559
Superjoe said:
Can anybody recommend a USB sound card that has a 5.1 optical output and Mac compatible that isn't crazy expensive? The headphone jack on my Mac Mini puts out a nasty low frequency tone and I just want to bypass it for the time being.
Click to expand...
what mac mini? the two i have have built in optical.
ps: how much you wanting to spend? 'cause it starts here and goes into the several hundreds...
wrong link, one min...
https://www.amazon.com/Channel-External-Digital-Optical-Compatible/dp/B07RJ2MN5N
 
Last edited:
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
34,559
Superjoe said:
It's an M1 model. Great device, but lacking in connectivity
Click to expand...
ah, havent been hands on with one yet. i guess they figure hdmi is good enough. oh! thats another option, depending how its hooked up, you can get one of those hdmi optical audio extractor things.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top