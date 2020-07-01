USB ports losing power

This happens when my external HDDs are doing heavy work.

For example, when I'm copying photos from my SD-card to one of my external HDDs, even though it's only 90mb/s, my racing wheel (also connected via USB) starts disconnecting and reconnecting every 10 seconds or so. Which is weird as it's connected straight through the motherboard.

This does not happen with my keyboard or mouse, just the wheel and sometimes HDDs as well.

The PSU is EVGA Supernova 750W G2 and peak PC power consumption is about 200w (I have no GPU installed).



Any ideas?