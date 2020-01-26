USB mouse not working

Hulk, Jan 26, 2020

    Hulk

    I have a Dell M6400 laptop, one with the highest specs (quad core, 1GB GPU, etc). I was going to sell it so I did the Win 10 reformat where it wiped everything out. I was getting low ball offers so I decided to keep the laptop. After Win 10 is up and running again on it everything works fine except for the usb mouse!

    I tried two different mice in the USB ports and the Dell M6400 does not recognize them at all, the sensor light turns red for a second and then turns off. Both mice work on my desktop. Also, flash drivers and portable HDDs also work on the laptop so I don't know what the problem is. I tried everything I can think of. Any ideas? Using the laptop mouse is driving me crazy!
     
