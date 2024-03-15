USB Keyboard randomly disconnecting

Metadata staging failed, result=0x80070490 for container '{08EF658F-27E1-11EB-B6B8-B42E99395C96}'

This is a weird one.After about an hour of use, when I use the keyboard (games, typing, anything) I get the USB disconnect / connect sound. Random key press.In game it acts like the last key pressed is continuously pressed - meaning (usually) a strafe or other action I can't get out of. With typing It just shuts down / freezes until I get the reconnect sound again. (Typing all of this has been fun, btw. Fun as in absurd).I've googled around and tried a few things - checking power settings, disabling automatic updates, switching USB ports, etc. Even went and suspected my GPU or PSU might be bad (upgraded PSU - which was pre-covid) and that's not fixed it. (Suspected GPU because there was a 144 fault - and if the PSU was failing, I hoped this might resolve it; no joy, and otherwise GPU seems fine)System is otherwise stable. Does not appear to affect mouse, headphones or other usb devices. I plan to look around for an old keyboard to try that out this weekend.Anyway, Event Viewer has been spitting 131 errors at me constantly.Etc.