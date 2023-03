I use Plugable and they have been working great for the past 5+ years.We have 2 of these models made by Plugable but they no longer sell that model but Startech which is another good brand now has that identical model.EDIT: details were incorrect. The first one I ordered was back in 2015 and can't find the order for the price, but the second one was ordered in 2017 and was $25 at the time.Oh, I also have this Plugable hub as well, bought this because I couldn't find another of the one above. Purchased in 2021.