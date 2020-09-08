USB Hub & HDD disconnect continuously?

Hi friends!



Pls, I have a computer with two 3.0 cables (3 m. long) and a "USB 3.0 Hub" powered by 5V (volts) and 3A (amps). The problem is that when I plug in the HUB and connect a USB hard drive to it, it starts to connect and disconnect continuously. A headache. I tried connecting a simple pendrive and it works fine, but of course, a pendrive uses a very small amount of power.



Could the cable be a problem ?



THANKS IN ADVANCE.