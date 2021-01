So im changing my pc setup in my basement and im needing to have a usb hub that can handle all my needs about 20/25ft from the tower. it should just be a modi 2u, keyboard and mouse but wouldnt mind a little bit of extra connectivity. I wanted to make sure i wasnt expecting too much from that length of cable. I'm guessing just a 25ft usb3 extension cable and a hub? or would usb c be a better option? Its going to be used with an asus strix x570e motherboard. Cheers!