USB HDD keep disappearing

I have a 1TB WD USB HDD that I use for backups.Recently, I switched my main PC to a Lenovo M93p Tiny. But I noticed that my WD external HDD does not work properly with it. The M93p has 6 USB 3.0 ports. The WD is also USB 3.0. But plugging the WD to the M93p, the drive just disappears from time to time. It seems that it is lacking power. The drive works fine on my other desktop and laptops. It is powered by USB and it has no external power input. Tried changing the USB 3.0 cable too.I am at lost here. What could have gone wrong? The HDD or my SFF desktop? I tried changing the P/S for my M93p (it uses standard Lenovo laptop P/S) and same result.