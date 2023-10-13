USB hard drive write speeds

ochadd

ochadd

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 9, 2008
Messages
1,248
I'm considering a new backup drive for home. Use 4 TB 2.5" drives that get about 100 MBps. A bigger and faster unit would be nice. Anyone have a WD or Seagate prebuilt 16-20 TB drive they use and if so what kind of write speeds do they get?
They spend 99% of their life unplugged. Only online while I copy backups to it.
I have USB to SATA adapters but bare drives are about the same price. Might as well get a free enclosure all else being equal.
 
ochadd said:
I'm considering a new backup drive for home. Use 4 TB 2.5" drives that get about 100 MBps. A bigger and faster unit would be nice. Anyone have a WD or Seagate prebuilt 16-20 TB drive they use and if so what kind of write speeds do they get?
They spend 99% of their life unplugged. Only online while I copy backups to it.
I have USB to SATA adapters but bare drives are about the same price. Might as well get a free enclosure all else being equal.
Click to expand...
Depends on the file sizes...

Small files are going to be painful.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top