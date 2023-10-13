USB hard drive write speeds

ochadd
I'm considering a new backup drive for home. Use 4 TB 2.5" drives that get about 100 MBps. A bigger and faster unit would be nice. Anyone have a WD or Seagate prebuilt 16-20 TB drive they use and if so what kind of write speeds do they get?
They spend 99% of their life unplugged. Only online while I copy backups to it.
I have USB to SATA adapters but bare drives are about the same price. Might as well get a free enclosure all else being equal.
