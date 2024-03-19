USB goes haywire and network doesnt work

I have an old Z97 system sitting in the store room that i got out last night to tinker with. I plugged it in and noticed the net jack didn't just work...it took a reboot. But ok, whatever. Over the night, it went through all the updates.

This morning, no network. Not only that, when I plug in a USB3 flash into one of the USB3 ports, it goes on-off-on-off, etc. I can plug my mouse into the plug without a problem or the thumb drive into a USB2 port. I updated the bios to the latest, but no luck. Any ideas?
 
Grounding issue? If you take components outside the case and just put it on a motherboard box or whatever does the same behavior still happen?
 
Almost every single time I had a problem with USB and networking, it was unstable RAM or some kind of overclock/wrong voltage affecting the memory controller.
 
I wondered that too. Initially, I shut xmp off and went down to just two sticks. Just now, I individually tested four different sticks individually, including one from a different system and all with the same result. As far as overclock, I'm not running one. All voltages are set to the defaults. I'm beginning to think the board is at fault.

I haven't tried it and am somewhat reluctant to do so...mainly because I'm lazy and really don't think that is it. It worked before when I built the thing and set everything up. Sits on a shelf for a few months and then doesn't work. Not sure what could have happened to cause it to ground someplace funny. I'll probably do it eventually when I'm out of other ideas to rule it out.
 
I seem to remember these boards didn't have native USB 3.0 and it was on some kind of add-in chip, I wonder if that has failed? Are all the USB ports flakey or just the 3.0 ones?
 
disconnect the cases usb ports, still goofy?
test the cmos battery, replace it is its below 3.2v. its an old system and a dying battery can cause all sorts of random goofy issues.
 
Disconect power, hold the power button to discharge, clear cmos, reconnect power and try again?
 
this is an easy one. It doesn't have any case connected ports! I love easy ones.

I'll double check voltage on the cmos battery, but I think it is ok...ill check it when I get a chance.
 
Well, the voltage was a bit low at 3.1ish, so I replaced it with one at 3.3v. It didn't help.

POS
 
Check event viewer for usb/network controller hub issues. What is the board make and model? Almost sounds like a coupling capacitor has degraded and might be causing signal phasing shift or shunting the signals completely. Either way event viewer should be logging the fault.
 
I would disable the USB 3.0 controller in the BIOS and see if the network works after that. It sounds like whatever ASMedia controller they used for the gen 3 ports took a dump which was very common on Z87/Z97 boards and might be dragging the network controller with it.
 
Thus far, I should hit like for everyone's help, expect some of what you say I don't like...i.e. dying board or took a dump, so I don't like it :p

I do however appreciate it.

I did look where I could disable the gen 3 USB in the bios already and either I am blind and can't find it or it isn't there.

Board is a Gigabyte GA-Z97M-DS3H.
 
Interesting results...

I can plug the thumb drive in now without it going bonkers.

However, there isn't any network connection.
 
Not that I'm quite sure what I'm looking for, but the network adapter at this point just doesn't exist. No sign in the device manager, event log....zilch.

Now then, when in USB3 and I plug a thumb drive in, the event view gets quite active. Installs driver and then eventually errors with a disk error and distrubutedCOM error and that there isn't access to the device. If I try to boot a USB with a skinny linux distro on a USB, it won't boot at all with the USB3 port. It will boot with USB2, but no network.

I'm starting to think more and more hosed like a fireman.
 
