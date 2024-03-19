USB goes haywire and network doesnt work

applegrcoug
Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2021
- Messages
- 562
I have an old Z97 system sitting in the store room that i got out last night to tinker with. I plugged it in and noticed the net jack didn't just work...it took a reboot. But ok, whatever. Over the night, it went through all the updates.
This morning, no network. Not only that, when I plug in a USB3 flash into one of the USB3 ports, it goes on-off-on-off, etc. I can plug my mouse into the plug without a problem or the thumb drive into a USB2 port. I updated the bios to the latest, but no luck. Any ideas?
