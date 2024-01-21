USB flash drive vs external hard drive

If reliability matter for important photo-video files having them on multiple mediums and maybe 2 different location could be the way to go.Say on your computer hard drive on an external hard drive (or key) and on a cloud backup service, I imagine if the USB flash drive is considered there is not a giant ton of data size wise to store ? So it would not need to be expensive in storage space and cloud storage service price.If they are not that important but still a bit important, a single backup could still be interesting.external hard drive would tend imo to have a better track record in my very limited experience than thumbdrive but it is maybe because I only used very cheap thumbdrive and transported them-used them more roughly than ssd external drive, I would not trust a single thumb drive for important data.