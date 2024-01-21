USB flash drive vs external hard drive

E

Erika

n00b
Joined
Jan 17, 2024
Messages
2
Could you give me some advice on the best way to store photo and video files?
I'm wondering, which option is more reliable: a USB flash drive or an external hard drive?
 
If reliability matter for important photo-video files having them on multiple mediums and maybe 2 different location could be the way to go.

Say on your computer hard drive on an external hard drive (or key) and on a cloud backup service, I imagine if the USB flash drive is considered there is not a giant ton of data size wise to store ? So it would not need to be expensive in storage space and cloud storage service price.

https://www.backblaze.com/blog/the-3-2-1-backup-strategy/

If they are not that important but still a bit important, a single backup could still be interesting.

external hard drive would tend imo to have a better track record in my very limited experience than thumbdrive but it is maybe because I only used very cheap thumbdrive and transported them-used them more roughly than ssd external drive, I would not trust a single thumb drive for important data.
 
