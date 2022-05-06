USB disconnects continously & problems at firmware startup

I've got a server h/w supermicro X10SRA-F mobo that has been used for years as a desktop with the same configuration. But the last 3 months or so, I'm having problems, and I can't narrow it down.
This caused the whole system to lock up, until I put in an additional PCIe USB card for the audio & webcam, and moved them over to that. At least now I can save work, reboot when needed.
Questions
What I'm stuck on, is what is the underlying issue? I'm stumped at this point. Suggestions welcomed.
Symptoms
USB peripherals
What have I missed?
- on restart, it usually won't boot, unless I disconnect most of the USB peripherals, and fully power cycle the system
- continuous USB disconnects, especially when doing videoconf, and the system webcam/audio freezes
- Flakey USB stuff on the mobo?
- Insufficient power for various devices?
- what exactly does the UEFI firmware do during this screen, that causes it to wedge on start up?
- flakey devices? The webcam is cheap enough to replace, but the audio is not cheap, likewise the mobo
- during videoconferencing, sometimes everything is fine, and sometimes it all gets wedged and audio + video are almost frozen
- OS reports the USB hub has disconnected, and no amount of resetting fixes it
- after that, the PC POSTs fine, but won't boot past this screen, neither from a USB key, nor from internal NVMe or disk drives
- if I remove any USB device, it beeps contentedly, so its not completely wedged
- if I remove the webcam + audio it boots OK
- these 2 are on the PCIe USB card to avoid lock-ups
- Chord Mojo for audio (this is so good I love it) with a single USB-A cable that bifurcates to provide both power and audio signal
- Logitech C920 webcam nothing fancy
- these 3 are on the mobo own USB interface so I can still save work / reboot after lockups
- yubikey
- WASD keyboard
- Razer Death Adder mouse
- swapped out power supply for another one (SeaSonic Snow Silent 750W)
- switched video card (GeForce GTW 1650)
- dusted & cleaned the inside
- re-set all the internal components and checked all power cables are properly seated
- moved extra USB devices to separate *powered* PCIe card https://www.delock.de/produkt/89355/merkmale.html?setLanguage=en in the hope I spread the power out
- run memtest86 for several days without any problems reported
ugen0.1: <Intel XHCI root HUB> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA)
ugen0.2: <vendor 0x04d9 USB Keyboard> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=LOW (1.5Mbps) pwr=ON (100mA)
ugen0.3: <Razer Razer DeathAdder> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=FULL (12Mbps) pwr=ON (100mA)
ugen0.4: <vendor 0x0557 product 0x7000> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (100mA)
ugen0.5: <vendor 0x0557 product 0x2419> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=LOW (1.5Mbps) pwr=ON (160mA)
ugen1.1: <Intel EHCI root HUB> at usbus1, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA)
ugen1.2: <vendor 0x8087 product 0x800a> at usbus1, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA)
ugen2.1: <(0x1b21) XHCI root HUB> at usbus2, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA)
ugen2.2: <Yubico YubiKey OTP+FIDO+CCID> at usbus2, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=FULL (12Mbps) pwr=ON (30mA)
ugen3.1: <(0x1b21) XHCI root HUB> at usbus3, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA)
ugen4.1: <(0x1106) XHCI root HUB> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA)
ugen4.2: <vendor 0x2109 USB2.0 Hub> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (100mA)
ugen4.3: <VIA Labs, Inc. USB2.0 Hub> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA)
ugen4.4: <USB Device USB 2.0 Hub> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (100mA)
ugen4.5: <Chord Electronics Ltd Mojo> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=ON (0mA)
ugen4.6: <VIA Labs, Inc. USB3.0 Hub> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA)
ugen5.1: <Intel EHCI root HUB> at usbus5, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA)
ugen5.2: <vendor 0x8087 product 0x8002> at usbus5, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA)