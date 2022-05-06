USB disconnects continously & problems at firmware startup

on restart, it usually won't boot, unless I disconnect most of the USB peripherals, and fully power cycle the system

continuous USB disconnects, especially when doing videoconf, and the system webcam/audio freezes

Flakey USB stuff on the mobo?

Insufficient power for various devices?

what exactly does the UEFI firmware do during this screen, that causes it to wedge on start up?

during this screen, that causes it to wedge on start up? flakey devices? The webcam is cheap enough to replace, but the audio is not cheap, likewise the mobo

during videoconferencing, sometimes everything is fine, and sometimes it all gets wedged and audio + video are almost frozen

OS reports the USB hub has disconnected, and no amount of resetting fixes it

after that, the PC POSTs fine, but won't boot past this screen, neither from a USB key, nor from internal NVMe or disk drives

if I remove any USB device, it beeps contentedly, so its not completely wedged

if I remove the webcam + audio it boots OK

these 2 are on the PCIe USB card to avoid lock-ups

Chord Mojo for audio (this is so good I love it) with a single USB-A cable that bifurcates to provide both power and audio signal

Logitech C920 webcam nothing fancy

these 3 are on the mobo own USB interface so I can still save work / reboot after lockups

yubikey

WASD keyboard

Razer Death Adder mouse

swapped out power supply for another one (SeaSonic Snow Silent 750W)

switched video card (GeForce GTW 1650)

dusted & cleaned the inside

re-set all the internal components and checked all power cables are properly seated

moved extra USB devices to separate *powered* PCIe card https://www.delock.de/produkt/89355/merkmale.html?setLanguage=en in the hope I spread the power out

run memtest86 for several days without any problems reported

ugen0.1: <Intel XHCI root HUB> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen0.2: <vendor 0x04d9 USB Keyboard> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=LOW (1.5Mbps) pwr=ON (100mA) ugen0.3: <Razer Razer DeathAdder> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=FULL (12Mbps) pwr=ON (100mA) ugen0.4: <vendor 0x0557 product 0x7000> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (100mA) ugen0.5: <vendor 0x0557 product 0x2419> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=LOW (1.5Mbps) pwr=ON (160mA) ugen1.1: <Intel EHCI root HUB> at usbus1, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen1.2: <vendor 0x8087 product 0x800a> at usbus1, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen2.1: <(0x1b21) XHCI root HUB> at usbus2, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen2.2: <Yubico YubiKey OTP+FIDO+CCID> at usbus2, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=FULL (12Mbps) pwr=ON (30mA) ugen3.1: <(0x1b21) XHCI root HUB> at usbus3, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen4.1: <(0x1106) XHCI root HUB> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen4.2: <vendor 0x2109 USB2.0 Hub> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (100mA) ugen4.3: <VIA Labs, Inc. USB2.0 Hub> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen4.4: <USB Device USB 2.0 Hub> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (100mA) ugen4.5: <Chord Electronics Ltd Mojo> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=ON (0mA) ugen4.6: <VIA Labs, Inc. USB3.0 Hub> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen5.1: <Intel EHCI root HUB> at usbus5, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen5.2: <vendor 0x8087 product 0x8002> at usbus5, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA)

