USB disconnects continously & problems at firmware startup

I've got a server h/w supermicro X10SRA-F mobo that has been used for years as a desktop with the same configuration. But the last 3 months or so, I'm having problems, and I can't narrow it down.

  • on restart, it usually won't boot, unless I disconnect most of the USB peripherals, and fully power cycle the system
  • continuous USB disconnects, especially when doing videoconf, and the system webcam/audio freezes

This caused the whole system to lock up, until I put in an additional PCIe USB card for the audio & webcam, and moved them over to that. At least now I can save work, reboot when needed.

Questions

What I'm stuck on, is what is the underlying issue? I'm stumped at this point. Suggestions welcomed.
  • Flakey USB stuff on the mobo?
  • Insufficient power for various devices?
  • what exactly does the UEFI firmware do during this screen, that causes it to wedge on start up?
  • flakey devices? The webcam is cheap enough to replace, but the audio is not cheap, likewise the mobo

Symptoms

  • during videoconferencing, sometimes everything is fine, and sometimes it all gets wedged and audio + video are almost frozen
  • OS reports the USB hub has disconnected, and no amount of resetting fixes it
  • after that, the PC POSTs fine, but won't boot past this screen, neither from a USB key, nor from internal NVMe or disk drives
  • if I remove any USB device, it beeps contentedly, so its not completely wedged
  • if I remove the webcam + audio it boots OK

USB peripherals

  • these 2 are on the PCIe USB card to avoid lock-ups
  • Chord Mojo for audio (this is so good I love it) with a single USB-A cable that bifurcates to provide both power and audio signal
  • Logitech C920 webcam nothing fancy
  • these 3 are on the mobo own USB interface so I can still save work / reboot after lockups
  • yubikey
  • WASD keyboard
  • Razer Death Adder mouse
What I've tried without success
  • swapped out power supply for another one (SeaSonic Snow Silent 750W)
  • switched video card (GeForce GTW 1650)
  • dusted & cleaned the inside
  • re-set all the internal components and checked all power cables are properly seated
  • moved extra USB devices to separate *powered* PCIe card https://www.delock.de/produkt/89355/merkmale.html?setLanguage=en in the hope I spread the power out
  • run memtest86 for several days without any problems reported
swapping the peripherals around doesn't seem to help, it's the totality of them that seems to cause problems, but I don't see why that should be the case if they're on a separate USB / PCIe device, with its own separate power interface.

What have I missed?

ugen0.1: <Intel XHCI root HUB> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen0.2: <vendor 0x04d9 USB Keyboard> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=LOW (1.5Mbps) pwr=ON (100mA) ugen0.3: <Razer Razer DeathAdder> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=FULL (12Mbps) pwr=ON (100mA) ugen0.4: <vendor 0x0557 product 0x7000> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (100mA) ugen0.5: <vendor 0x0557 product 0x2419> at usbus0, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=LOW (1.5Mbps) pwr=ON (160mA) ugen1.1: <Intel EHCI root HUB> at usbus1, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen1.2: <vendor 0x8087 product 0x800a> at usbus1, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen2.1: <(0x1b21) XHCI root HUB> at usbus2, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen2.2: <Yubico YubiKey OTP+FIDO+CCID> at usbus2, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=FULL (12Mbps) pwr=ON (30mA) ugen3.1: <(0x1b21) XHCI root HUB> at usbus3, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen4.1: <(0x1106) XHCI root HUB> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen4.2: <vendor 0x2109 USB2.0 Hub> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (100mA) ugen4.3: <VIA Labs, Inc. USB2.0 Hub> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen4.4: <USB Device USB 2.0 Hub> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (100mA) ugen4.5: <Chord Electronics Ltd Mojo> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=ON (0mA) ugen4.6: <VIA Labs, Inc. USB3.0 Hub> at usbus4, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=SUPER (5.0Gbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen5.1: <Intel EHCI root HUB> at usbus5, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA) ugen5.2: <vendor 0x8087 product 0x8002> at usbus5, cfg=0 md=HOST spd=HIGH (480Mbps) pwr=SAVE (0mA)
 
