USB disconnection issues on Windows 10.

Ok I have been having some major issues with USB disconnection. I am building a brand new system. Both the mouse and keyboard are affected.. I had a AMD 3600 and Asus TUF X570. Members here told me that there was a known issue on X570 chipset. Did some research and did find out that the motherboard manufacturers came out with BIOS updates to fix this issue. I updated the BIOS and still didn't fix it.



Thought this was an issue with the platform, so I returned the mobo and CPU to Microcenter. I exchanged it for an Intel 11th Gen i5 and MSI Pro Series Z590. I installed Windows and STILL THE SAME DAMN ISSUE! WTF?



Fucking Microshit, this is a goddamn windows issue. I installed Linux Mint and everything works just fine.



This is just crazy I am done with M$. No more Windows for me. Just gonna game on Linux. I was ready for a change anyways.