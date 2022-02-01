USB Audio Device for Retro Red Hat Linux 9 System

Hello all,
This is a long shot, as my own internet searching proved fruitless. However, I have a Jabra GN2000 USB Duo headset, which is the only USB sound device I have tried that works without issues on my retro Red Hat Linux 9 (Code name Shrike) system. It has to be a USB device, as this system is a laptop and I do not think that the PCMCIA slots are supported in Red Hat Linux 9. I have tried several other USB audio devices (and the internal sound device) with various results, but all of them did not fully function (especially with OpenAL). I would like a USB audio device that fully works with Red Hat Linux 9, and has a 3.5mm female stereo (TRS) jack. I could modify the Jabra headset by soldering a 3.5mm jack to it, but I would prefer not to.
I opened the Jabra headset and found the audio chip which has:
Trident™
UAC 3556B G7
A N7311
253924.001
2215.1 GERMANY
printed on it.
I figure if I could find a USB audio device with a 3.5mm female stereo (TRS) jack that uses this chip, it would work just the same as the Jabra headset. The problem is, all I found in my searching was places to buy the chip itself; such as here.
So, does anyone know of a USB audio device that uses this chip?
Or, has anyone used a USB audio device that worked for them on Red Hat Linux 9 (particularly with OpenAL)?
