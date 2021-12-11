USB 3.x doesn't work

SLP Firehawk
Hi. My new system has two USB 3.x ports and one USB 2.0 port on the front. The USB 2.0 port works but both the 3.x ports will light up my mouse and keyboard but will not work.
They seem to provide power but not function.
You may already have an idea what to do.
I'll add this info in case it helps. The system arrived with a damaged case (front and bottom) so it must have taken an impact during shipping.
This case: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L5261Q6?tag=pcbuilder00-20
I ordered it with Win 10 Pro but it arrived with Win 11 Pro so I did a clean install of Win 10 Pro.
The Motherboard is ASUS Prime TRX40-Pro S ATX w/ RGB
Any help is greatly appreciated as I need my front ports to work. All rear 3.x ports do work.
Thank you
