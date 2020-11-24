USB 3+ power outputs Confusion

So, you can use a USB 3 cable and plug it into a charging port for something like 60 watts, but you never get that from the back of your computer. I think the back board USB 3 ports are 900mA.



I'm assuming that when using a powered hub, the USB connector is supplied with more power that is then passed on to a device that can use more than 900mA?



Also, is there a standard for motherboard USB 3+ output power? I think it is 900mA? Is thta jsut a standard for motherboards due to restricted power capabilities/cost?