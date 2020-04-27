usb 3.1 slot

Hi i dropped coffee on the front of my rig were the 2 usb ports are and now they do not work, i am wondering do you guys think

i blew out that dual cable that connects into the 20 pin usb 3.1 connector, or do you think i blew out the 20 pin connector. I just wanted to see what u think

before i order a wire just to try... Thanks





Oh P.S. if the problem is the connector 20 pin on the board can it be fix? or i need a new board and its a x399-e rog