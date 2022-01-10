USB 3.0 HEADER SPLITTER?

Auburn_Tigers
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 16, 2013
- Messages
- 428
I have 4 usb 3.0 ports up front, but only one motherboard header.
Has anyone tried the y splitter they make for the board header, and
if so, did it work? I have a pci card that I could use, but I would much
rather get the 3.0 ports working without having to use it.
