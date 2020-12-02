UPS selection: Least electrical overhead?

It will be used for an ISP supplied cable-modem-Wifi-switch combo thingy which I doubt takes more than 20 watts. On occasion, and rarely used, she has a desktop PC also attached to this. A low powered Dell SFF. It's second function will be available electricity to charge cell phones and power minor things during a power outage, like she's having right now from a huge storm in Ohio.

I'm looking for a UPS to buy my friend as a gift that has the least amount of parasitic drain from doing nothing.Story:I have an APC Back-UPS Pro BR1000MS on my own home computer, monitors, switch, modem, etc. It barely pushes 100 watts at times. She(friend) won't need the 600W that this thing puts out, so I was looking at something smaller. My eye is on the APC BE600M1 which does 330 watts, but will take other recommendations. I want something with the least overhead as possible.What I don't know is how much power other UPS's take on a very low load, or no load. I did a quick test of my own BR1000MS and with most things off, the UPS was reporting a 16W draw. However, my Kill-a-Watt meter reported. That followed as it went up and down, so my guess is this APC needs about 14 watts to sit idle.I know that 14 watts isn't the end of the world, but I'd still rather buy her something that takes as little energy as possible for its own upkeep. It will be used very little, but will have more importance during these power outages. Does anyone know how Cyberpower and Tripp Lite stack up against APC in regards to power usage?