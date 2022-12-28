UPS on generator power

A couple years ago I bought a Westinghouse 9500DF generator as a whole home emergency backup and for portable welding. Works fine other than my battery backups will not charge with the power it provides.



Chatted with CyberPower and APC and the recommendation is a double-conversion online UPS like you might use in a server rack. Even if I wanted to spend the $ I'd also have to have an electrician do something to bring several outlets from different rooms together to make it work on a single unit. Is there anything I could do other than a much nicer UPS or generator?



I've set the UPS voltage range as loose as I can. Something like 90 volts to 140 volts plus the lowest sensitivity setting they have. They cycle on and off every few seconds until the battery is drained and the machine shuts down. The UPS units with an LCD read input voltage at a solid 120v. Have two CyberPower CP685AVRG and one APC BR1000G Back-UPS Pro, all line interactive units. Total power consumption is around 900 watts peak, 500 watts idle. Three computers and required network gear. The generator is connected with a 50 amp plug to a manual transfer switch that powers the main panel of my house.