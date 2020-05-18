Ups for EVGA 450 B3

Hi, I must buy a new UPS and I have this power supply, I was oriented on the Atlantis Land A03-HP851, because it is the most affordable one as the price with Pure sinewave feature, do you think it is enough?





this is the current configuration:











CPU core i5 7400

MSI H270 Pc Mate

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 560 2 gb (model with additional 6 pin connector)

Ram 8gb

DVD burner

sk audio Asus xonar dg

SSD samnsung evo 860 500gb

Hd toshiba 1 tb

Monitor Philips 19"

Cooler Master CM 590 III