Ups for EVGA 450 B3

Hi, I must buy a new UPS and I have this power supply, I was oriented on the Atlantis Land A03-HP851, because it is the most affordable one as the price with Pure sinewave feature, do you think it is enough?
this is the current configuration:
CPU core i5 7400
MSI H270 Pc Mate
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 560 2 gb (model with additional 6 pin connector)
Ram 8gb
DVD burner
sk audio Asus xonar dg
SSD samnsung evo 860 500gb
Hd toshiba 1 tb
Monitor Philips 19"
Cooler Master CM 590 III
