UPS for a moderately high power system?

Since upgrading to a 4090, my system is starting to trip the overcurrent protection on my UPS (a cyberpower 1500VA unit, one of the PFC sine wave ones) under synthetic benchmarking of the CPU and GPU simultaneously. I don’t think this is a use case that I am going to experience under normal usage, so I am most likely going to let it slide. That said, it did occur to me that the battery in this unit is relatively new and rate capability may diminish over time.



Wanted to check in if anyone here is using larger-than-1500-class UPSs at home. My system is a TR3+4090+many cards and peripherals. PSU is a Seasonic TX 1KW that is powering the system quite well, even under max benchmarking, with overclocking of both the CPU and GPU.