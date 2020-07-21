ups batteries

SLA batteries are not all created equal. The cheap shitty ones usually have shorter and/or thinner lead plates that reduces their useful life dramatically, as well as their output. You can generally tell how good a SLA battery is by its weight, or lack thereof.



I'd recommend Yuasa or Universal battery for SLA batteries. They're more expensive, but worth it. The only issue with buying them piecemeal is you have to rebuild the battery modules yourself, which can get a bit irritating if there are more than two batteries. It can also get a bit dangerous if a lot of batteries are in series, high voltage DC is nothing to mess around with.