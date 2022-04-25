UPS Backup watts/VA needed?

I need a battery back-ups for my new build. I had an old APC - that (I believe) died. I no longer have it. It was an 850VA unit - I'm not sure that's enough this time.



When I completed the 'system build' on pcpartpicker - it estimated 518w. I'll be using my 4K TV for the display - apparently, that's another 100 watts? So, would a 1000VA/600 watts not be enough? Those are the ones I've been looking at - assuming I wouldn't ever get to the 500 watts with this system? But, apparently, the Nvidia RTX 30x0 series spikes occasionally - so I should account for that, too? But, I should provide the parts to get a good idea of what I need?:

* 12700K

* Z690 motherboard

* 2x32gb DDR4 3200mhz

* Corsair Rm850x PSU

* 5 x 140mm fans (estimated)

* 2 x M.2 1Tb nvme pcie ssds



Apparently, this uses 518 watts. The 4K TV apparently consumes 100 watts or so?