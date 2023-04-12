UPS and voltage regulation question

At my photography studio I evidently have some dirty power problems. I've tried connecting 3 different PCs to different circuits and they all freeze and eventually blue screen when a load is put on the processor. Two of the computers I've used at my house and have had zero issues there, so I'm assuming it's something with the power at my studio.



Would a UPS with automatic voltage regulation help fix this problem? And if so, would it be an issue if I used a smaller UPS, like a 850va unit on a computer using a i7 13700K and 3080ti? I don't really need it to provide power in case of power loss. I just want to be able to use a computer at my studio for culling and editing photos.