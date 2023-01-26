Upgrading RAM (16+32GB) on a 6 year old motherboard/PC (X370 Killer SLI) - compatability...?

HelloI have a 6 years old PC build with motherboard - AsRock X370 Killer Sli:Currently im running Win7 but will in few days make a new instal with Windows 10. Currently its with Ryzen 1700 CPU in it. In few weeks im planning to (probably) upgrade it to 5950X (i have to read more about that).Im also planning to add new ram. Currently i have 6 year old RAM - 16 GB - 2x8GB (2 modules). I have these:Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) 3000MHz CL15 WhiteCMK16GX4M2B3000C15W(im not sure that description is correct on Ebay but i have these whites)Heres a screenshoot of them from CPU-Z 2.03.1:They sit in the Slot 1 and Slot 3 of ram slots (the Slot1 is the closest to the CPU). (And is blocked currently by my BIG air CPU cooler, and i would like the ram to stay in these slots ( 1 and 3) (1 especially) (otherwise i would have to dismount the cooler which i dont want (too much work, repasting CPU, cleaning, never done it, dont have proper tools, dont have new paste etc).Here if you scroll down a bit youll find more info about the ram slots of my board:(im not sure the info there is up-to-date)And i want to add another 32 GB of ram (2x16GB Ram) to have a total of 48 GB of ram.AFAIK i should choose as close of a ram to the original (old ones) i have as possible. Since i dont think i can get the same ram (since its 6 years old), the closest RAM i have found (and is available in my country; in "my" eshops; AND (!) with a good price) is:CMK32GX4M2E3200C16for example here:Will these intended new ones (CMK32GX4M2E3200C16) work OK/Well/Without problems (are they "compatible") with my old ones (CMK16GX4M2B3000C15W)...??Its the same vendor, they look the same (black/white color doesnt (shouldnt?) matter), old RAM max mhz is 3000 (2933 mhz) on CL15, new ones are max 3200 mhz on CL16. Old ones are 16 GB, new ones are 32 GB (48 GB in total i want).The only thing i cannot understand is that they differ in the name in the "E(3200)" vs "B(3000)", im not sure what the "E" vs "B" difference/meaning is...? Other than that these should be closest to the old ones i can get...Should there be any problem? Or is it quite a safe bet and i can order them...? If there is a problem (which one, in which area...?) what other RAM (32GB) would you recommend me to buy instead of these...?Im planning to run them at the max speed i can, which is AFAIK those 3000 mhz (2933 Mhz) cause thats the (AFAIK) top limit of the old ones, so the new ones will have to run on 2933 mhz as well. (i dont mind running the ram at "just" 2933 Mhz)Is everything ok? Should they run without any problems...? Or is there something im missing...?Thank you(BTW - if you are wondering - Currently the 16GB RAM runs only at 2133 mhz because thats the frequency they loaded in with- those 6 years ago, and i knew there are some problems with ram compatability with my motherboard back then, so i just thought to myself that ill wait for newer versions of BIOS, and than try to run them at those proclaimed 2933 mhz...) But years went by and i simply forgot... Thats why they still run on 2133 Mhz (all these years, lol) , and thats why i still have a super old version of BIOS (P1.3 - straight out of the factory, 1st bios version for the mobo i think - i just didnt update it).(Im planning to update bios before putting in the new ram in of course.)