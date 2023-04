AMD Ryzen 5 3600​

8GB DDR4 Memory

AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB

240GB SSD

I’m looking to upgrade my kid’s PC. He primarily plays stuff like Minecraft and Fortnite, and is looking for increased FPS. His bday is coming up so I was hoping for any suggestions on best bang for the buck upgrade(s). He’s running low in storage so I’m thinking I’ll at least want to get another SSD.It’s a Prebuilt , with the following:Thanks in advance!