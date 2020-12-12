Upgrading/installing ssd into older pc, do I need mounting bracket adapters?

alpharalpha
n00b
Nov 10, 2017
61
I am newbie to ssd, the pc is older desktop (3.5") do I need to get 2.5" adapters or just sit the ssd in bay (I've read put little tape on bottom to hold it in place?) I also have some extra 2.5 drive holders from my Thermaltake case, different configuration but if ssd doesn't really need secure mounting could attach one of those and put it in bay, give it snugger fit? This is the ssd I'm going to put in it: https://www.newegg.com/crucial-mx500-500gb/p/N82E16820156173 (or do you think there's better for the price? PC will still have the 1tb hdd for storage.)