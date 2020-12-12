Upgrading/installing ssd into older pc, do I need mounting bracket adapters?

A

alpharalpha

n00b
Joined
Nov 10, 2017
Messages
61
I am newbie to ssd, the pc is older desktop (3.5") do I need to get 2.5" adapters or just sit the ssd in bay (I've read put little tape on bottom to hold it in place?) I also have some extra 2.5 drive holders from my Thermaltake case, different configuration but if ssd doesn't really need secure mounting could attach one of those and put it in bay, give it snugger fit? This is the ssd I'm going to put in it: https://www.newegg.com/crucial-mx500-500gb/p/N82E16820156173 (or do you think there's better for the price? PC will still have the 1tb hdd for storage.)
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
9,848
You don't need any bracket. SSDs are so lightweight, there aren't really any mounting requirements. Just put it in against the side of a 3.5" or 5.25" drive bay, align one of the screw holes, and put one single screw in. Even just that one screw will be more than enough to keep the SSD in-place.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top