Upgrading from Xeon E3-1245 v3 to ???

So I have an odd system I put together a few years back. Its a Xeon E3-1245 v3, 32gb DDR3, SSD boot drive, and a 1060 6gb card. I recently got a dell 2k 27" monitor, and moved my old Dell 24" IPS as a second. Everything has gotten so slow and laggy lately. Sitting here right now typing this task manager says 40% CPU 67% Memory and 15% GPU. And I don't even have my work stuff up. I run a LOT of applications at the same time. I use the computer for both work and fun, often at the same time. I will often have about 30 - 60 browser tabs, Adobe Acrobat Pro, 5-10 word documents, outlook, 2 or 3 spreadsheets, and a few other things I'm forgetting for work. I also have discord, twitch, every damm game launcher there is, spotify, etc running. I also like to play Black Desert Online but will keep that minimized to tray so I can AFK fish or lifeskill. From time to time I will fire up some other game, kill a few dudes and get back to work. So I want to upgrade, but I'm not sure what I should be getting. It has been a very long time since I looked at hardware. I'm OK with spending some coin since I use my computer literally more than any other object I own except maybe my phone. I will say that my number one priority by a mile is stability and reliability. I don't care about RGB or anything like that. Any suggestions?