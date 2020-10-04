Upgrading from a 2600K

Had a bunch of crazy shit happen to me in the last couple of months. My H70 shit the bed, then a week later a stick of RAM died, and a month later my 960 fried.

So I'm dropping my old platform like a bad habit.



I was able to acquire a 1060 SC 6GB from the RMA of my 960, a BNIB Corsair 550CM and a CM Hyper 212 EVO BE. Now I need a cpu, mobo and RAM.

I have a 10700K, MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk and Gskill Ripjaws V 16GB 3200 in my cart. Just wanting to know if this setup causes any bells to go off.

I'll be adding the drives and sound card and case from my sig rig. Nothing worse than finding out a month or 2 later that you picked a ticking time bomb for a mobo.