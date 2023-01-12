Upgrading Drives from 10TB to 18/20TB Best way to Preserve File Dates? Teracopy, Clone Drive or another?

dpoverlord
Moving some small drives over to a larger drive.
I want to preserve the file creation / Modified dates and saw Teracopy does that. Is that a better option than done a Clone? Moving a 10TB to a 20TB and don't want to find I did it incorrectly. Has been awhile and last thing I want is for those old photos to show todays date .
Love any input to save time. Really appreciate the help
