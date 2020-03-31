Upgrading average - low gaming PC

Hi guys,First of all I will be buying from the UK, but I'm not clued up on the best place to shop for PC parts as this is really my first proper build.I've built my current PC from 3 pc's that I had lying around the specs currently sit at:Motherboard: GA-H61M-S2V-B3 (rev. 1.1)CPU: i7 2600GPU: Radeon (TM) RX 460 4GBPSU: Some really bad one from an old pc I had, not sure what it is.RAM: 16GB DDR3 Corsair Vengeance 1600MHzCase: CARBIDE 540 HIGH AIRFLOW ATX CUBE CASE - WHITE (No rush to upgrade but I work away sometimes so might get an average sized case as this is a bit bulky)Right now I'm capped by my motherboard I think so I could do with upgrading that and going from there.I play some games on my PC mainly and not much else other than that, the games I play are:RustRocket League(Occasionally) CSGOBut I would like to keep my options open to potential upgrades on top.If I've left anything out let me know but I'm prob looking at essentially upgrading, Motherboard, PSU, CPU and my Ram to DDR4, I feel I can make do with my GPU for now and case etc.This is my first post so let me know if I've posted this in the wrong place or anything else, but thanks for any suggestions or help!I'm looking at spending around £400 if possible so nothing crazy but something that could maybe be worked with? Been told AMD is a good option.I've never overclocked before but maybe with this build it would be an option so any tips with this are appreciated!My current resolution is: 1920 x 1080 so this I guess? Sorry again I'm somewhat new!I plan on building it as soon as I get an idea of what I want so if I get good tips tonight the parts will be bought tonight/tomorrowNo software needed as I'm currently win10, 240SSD 250GB (ish) HDD and a 1TB external HDD with all my stuff on.My friend told me AMD is the way to go so maybe that but not 100% glued to that idea, also I do love CorsairThanks for any help!-Sheepyy