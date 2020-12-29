Upgrades are done :)

kwikgta

Finally my rig is finished and I've named it Ryzen Cane. Lots of planning and work to get her to this level and I'm very proud of my creation!
Tower: Thermaltake Core X5
Cpu: Ryzen 5950x
Cooler: Noctua DH-15 Chromax Black
Motherboard: MSI Tomahawk X570
Memory: 32 gigs of G.Skill Trident Z Royal Series 3600.
Graphics: AMD Sapphie 6900XT
System Drive: 1tb Sabrent Rocket plus4 m.2
Storage Drive: 8tb Seagate Barracuda
System Cooling fans: 4/200mm, 2/120mm, 1/140mm
Fan Controller: Lamptron cm430 LCD display
Interior lighting: UV led strips
133762965_2872710696344628_65953807551314560_o.jpg
 
