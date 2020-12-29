Upgrades are done :)

Finally my rig is finished and I've named it Ryzen Cane. Lots of planning and work to get her to this level and I'm very proud of my creation!
Tower: Thermaltake Core X5
Cpu: Ryzen 5950x
Cooler: Noctua DH-15 Chromax Black
Motherboard: MSI Tomahawk X570
Memory: 32 gigs of G.Skill Trident Z Royal Series 3600.
Graphics: AMD Sapphie 6900XT
System Drive: 1tb Sabrent Rocket plus4 m.2
Storage Drive: 8tb Seagate Barracuda
System Cooling fans: 4/200mm, 2/120mm, 1/140mm
Fan Controller: Lamptron cm430 LCD display
Interior lighting: UV led strips
