Upgraded joysticks: well worth it!

I recently installed the Gulikit electromagnetic sticks in my deck and they are awesome. I was able to reduce the dead zone to the lowest setting possible, but settled on just a few ticks above that for usability. They are remarkably responsive now and i dont have to worry about stick drift.One solder point is required on each stick for the capacitive touch feature (actually, i am not sure if it would throw any errors if you just left it unattached if you do not use that feature).Something i ran into during the install was the wire for capacitive touch snagging when moving the stick in a circular pattern since the wire isthe right length so you need to make sure it sits in just the right way to avoid that.Was is neccessary? no. Was it worth the time and $25-30? I think so!check out my shitty soldering skills!