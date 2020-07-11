Upgraded from Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium HD to Sound Blaster AE-9

My Titanium HD is now EOL and won't receive driver updates to support the latest versions of Windows 10. There are many reports that the Titanium HD does not work well or at all in Windows 10 version 2004. Because of this, I decided to just get a new sound card (I have yet to upgrade to Windows 10 version 2004 as my PC is apparently "not yet ready" for the update as per Windows Update).I received the AE-9 today and installed it. I tested out some audio material I am very familiar with. I noticed a significant increase in clarity and detail. I use a pair of JBL LSR305 monitors and a single JBL LSR310S subwoofer for a 2.1 setup. Bass quality has also significantly increased as I can hear more "definition" and/or detail in the bass. I also noticed an improvement in imaging as well.One quick/easy example of the improvement I noticed is in the following trailer. With my Titanium HD, the deep-voiced narrator was quite hard to understand and make out what he was saying. With the AE-9, it is MUCH easier to make out what is being said.Overall, I think this was an awesome upgrade.